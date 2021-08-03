Coronavirus

North Carolina libraries institute mask requirement as mega-retailers mandate face coverings

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Depending on where you go, you could be denied indoor entry without having a mask on hand. Some places and stores are reinstating mandates.

Beginning Monday, the Wake County Library System is requiring all visitors and staff members to wear a face covering at branches.

The Durham County Library System has a similar requirement.

Mega-retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are updating their policies in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Employees are required to wear masks.

Walmart, Google among companies rolling out COVID vaccine requirements for employees | LIST

Customers, at most of the spots, aren't required to wear face coverings indoors if fully-vaccinated, but are strongly encouraged if unvaccinated.

ABC11 found people voluntarily taking the safety measure while out shopping in the Cary Crossroads area.

"It's still annoying, but of course, we all should take precautions just in case," said Cary resident Antonio Wright. "Of course, with the Delta variant going around, it's tough, but I guess it's necessary."

The changes getting mixed reaction.

"I'm vaccinated personally, so I think it's a bit silly to require to wear a mask," said Cary resident Sophia Lloyd.

"I'm not vaccinated and I agree, I should be wearing a mask," said Cary resident Lizzie Camstra, who is planning to get the shot next week ahead of heading off to college. "I don't have as many things that I can go out and do because I'm not vaccinated."

