Adrenaline 'kicks in': Lifeguard helps deliver baby at YMCA

LONGMONT, Colo. (WTVD) -- A lifeguard in Colorado, just weeks away from heading off to college, will never forget her summer job because she helped a couple deliver their baby at the local YMCA.

"Thought, oh, go for a swim, It'll be nice and cool," said new mom Tessa Rider. "Then it suddenly dawned on me we weren't making it to the hospital and he was coming out right then and there."

The lifeguard, 18-year-old Natalie Lucas, said, "the husband tells me they're having the baby right now, and I'm like, all right, and the adrenaline kind of kicks in right then and there."

Lucas yelled for someone to call 911 as she began to assist Rider, who was in labor.

Less than five minutes later, baby Tobin made his debut.

"Without her, I would not have been able to safely focus my attention on making sure, you know, Tobin came out and he was safe and healthy," said dad Matthew Jones.

He's definitely going to be a swimmer," Rider said.

"Probably," Jones added.

Baby Tobin now has a lifetime membership at that YMCA.