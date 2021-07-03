listeria

Listeria outbreak linked to precooked chicken, CDC warns

EMBED <>More Videos

Listeria outbreak linked to precooked chicken, CDC warns

If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends reheating the chicken before using it.

That's because of a listeria outbreak being investigated by the agency's food and safety division.

So far, three people have gotten sick in two states and one of those people died. However, more people could have been impacted.

The outbreak is linked to precooked chicken, according to officials.

All of the people ate foods served at a long-term care facility or hospital.



People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC advises avoiding cold dishes made with precooked chicken, such as deli chicken salad and salads with chicken found in a deli or store's refrigerated section.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriaoutbreaku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LISTERIA
Muffins sold at major retailers recalled over health risk
CDC links listeria outbreak to certain type of cheese
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons due to listeria risk
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News