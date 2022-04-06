Litters of puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11715065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley.

GLENDALE, Arizona -- First responders in two states discovered puppies inside burning homes and took quick action to get them to safety.Bodycam video showed police officers in Glendale, Arizona saving a litter of puppies who were trapped inside on Monday.Police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. and were told by neighbors that puppies were inside the garage.Officers used a shovel to pry open the garage door and followed the sound of the crying pups.They found a dog and her seven puppies cowering and crying just feet away from the flames.Officers scooped them up and carried them out to safety.The pups were suffering from smoke inhalation. They were given oxygen and taken to the vet for treatment.Sadly, one of the pups did not make it.The homeowners were not at home at the time.The Glendale Fire Department says the fire was believed to have been started by a swamp cooler that malfunctioned.Another litter of puppies was recovered from a burning home in Coalinga, California.Fire crews were called out to a home Monday when one of the firefighters heard yelping.They discovered six puppies.Paramedics quickly gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.When they were unable to contact the residents of the home, crews drove the puppies to a vet hospital more than 80 miles from Coalinga to make sure they would get the care they needed.Authorities say once the puppies are medically cleared, they will be reunited with their owners.