1 bullet landed in outfield grass during shooting at Little League baseball game, investigators say

WILSON, N.C. -- One of the shots fired at a Little League baseball tournament hit the outfield grass.

The FBI, ATF and SBI have all joined Wilson Police Department to investigate what happened.

It happened July 10 at the Gillette Athletic Complex around 10:30 a.m. Video from the field showed the chaos as the young baseball players and their coaches dropped to the ground or ran off as soon as they heard the gunshots.

Investigators have since said three shots were fired in the area with one of them hitting the outfield grass.

None of the players or coaches were injured, and investigators don't believe any of them were targets of the shooter.

Still, it remains unclear who pulled the trigger and why.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
