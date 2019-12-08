Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A live grenade was found inside a piece of furniture donated to a Durham Habitat Restore on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the store was immediately cleared out as Durham County Sheriff's Hazardous Disposal units responded to the 5500 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

"The volunteer who found it very calmly took it outside the building before alerting management, who called law enforcement," the company wrote in a post.

Officials with the business said the store closed briefly during the incident but has since reopened.

No one was injured during the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamexplosives founddonationsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh
Daughter-in-law charged after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Efforts in place to assist Wake Forest businesses after parade cancellation
Show More
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Fear in SE Raleigh over 'hit list' targeting gang trial witnesses
Police seeking 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Raleigh
Man killed in Brier Creek beating remembered as a gentle soul
Restrictions in place at some Fayetteville hospitals to fight flu
More TOP STORIES News