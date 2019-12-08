Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A live grenade was found inside a piece of furniture donated to a Durham Habitat Restore on Saturday afternoon.Around 12:30 p.m., the store was immediately cleared out as Durham County Sheriff's Hazardous Disposal units responded to the 5500 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard."The volunteer who found it very calmly took it outside the building before alerting management, who called law enforcement," the company wrote in a post.Officials with the business said the store closed briefly during the incident but has since reopened.No one was injured during the incident.