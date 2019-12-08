DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A live grenade was found inside a piece of furniture donated to a Durham Habitat Restore on Saturday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., the store was immediately cleared out as Durham County Sheriff's Hazardous Disposal units responded to the 5500 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
"The volunteer who found it very calmly took it outside the building before alerting management, who called law enforcement," the company wrote in a post.
Officials with the business said the store closed briefly during the incident but has since reopened.
No one was injured during the incident.
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News