News conference scheduled for Warren County quadruple shooting that killed 2 adults, injured 2 children

The sheriff's office scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened after a domestic dispute off Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m.
Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor. Two children, ages 16 and 10, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff Johnny Williams said the four people were related in some way, but as of Monday he did not believe all of them were blood relatives.
Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.
