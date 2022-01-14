Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area.
January 12 - 17
Dreamfest, Cary
The Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of Service community workday on January 17.
January 15
MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex
Prayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am.
January 16
University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill
UNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Elmira Mangum, Ph.D. This is a virtual event beginning at 6 pm. Tickets sales go to support student scholarships.
How Long Must We Wait? Striving for the Beloved Community, Durham
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
January 17
42nd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, online
This virtual event begins at 8 am with keynote speaker Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie.
MLK Brunch and Youth Extravaganza, Fayetteville
The Crown Complex presents a day of music, art, and performances beginning at 10 am. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh
The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 10 am.
MLK March, Fuquay-Varina
The March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow.
42nd Annual Martin Luther King Memorial March, Raleigh
The march departs from the State Capitol Building at 11 am. Masks are encouraged.
Martin Luther King Day Virtual Celebration 2022, online
Hosted by the Chapel Hill - Carrboro NAACP, the celebration begins at 11 am. This is a free virtual event streaming on their YouTube channel.
42nd Annual Martin Luther King Noon Observation, online
This is a virtual event beginning at 12 pm featuring a panel discussion entitled "Beloved Community: Here and Now."
Unity Walk, Durham
Occurring on the campus of Duke University, the Walk begins at 12 pm at the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture.
King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Raleigh
John Chavis Memorial Park presents a showcase of Dr. King's work, arts and crafts for children, and food trucks on site from 12 pm - 3 pm.
Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham
This annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes a drive-through for free books and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Scrap Exchange; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.
42nd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration, online
The daylong observance presented by the Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. Committee concludes with a musical celebration hosted by ABC11 Morning Anchor John Clark.
January 18
MLK Teach-In: On Breaking the Silence, online
Hosted by NC State University, this is a virtual lecture using authentic storytelling to explore ways students and others can engage in grassroots organizing and activism. Pre-registration is required. This free event begins at 6 pm.
January 19
MLK Pop-Up Exhibit, Raleigh
Presented by the African American Cultural Center at NC State University, attendees will witness the impact of King's legacy at the university. The exhibit runs from 12 pm - 2 pm.
February 5
NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham
This annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. Mayor Elaine O'Neal is the Grand Marshal. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more on Burlington Avenue.
Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ABC11 TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More