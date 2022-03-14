Local Ukrainians to host community rally in downtown Raleigh as Russia's invasion intensifies.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local Ukrainians in the Triangle are heartbroken by the latest images of Russian-Ukraine war.Maryna Kapustina watches the conflict from home in Durham of her native Ukraine."It's really hard to look. Each 3 minutes something, something happening," Kapustina said.She tells ABC11 that some of her friends and relatives left their homes Sunday, after intense bombings in their neighborhoods.Since February, hundreds of Ukrainians have been killed or injured in the unprovoked attacks, but Kapustina says others are choosing to stay, because they are either too old, don't have transportation, or don't want to leave the only home they've ever known--like her older brother, Andrew.Kapustina said the 74-year-old remains in a shelter in Kyiv, as the Russian military closes in on the capital city. Last month, Kapustina told ABC11 when the conflict began unfolding her brother was hiding in his basement.Right now, it has been two days since she's spoken to her brother by phone."I think all Ukrainians believe Ukraine will stand and we will have a beautiful future together, but right now we need all help we can get from everybody," Kapustina said.The Ukrainian Association of NC is urging US and foreign governments to provide more military support and resources to the country.On Sunday March 20th, the group will host a rally at the state capitol from 2p.m. to 5p.m.All are welcome to attend.