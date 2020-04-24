localish

3D Artist Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty

CHICAGO -- 3D artist Tyler Clark creates pieces highlighting important figures in the black community. Tyler's work is focused around women empowerment and self-love.

She highlights black women with the hope of inspiring young girls to appreciate black culture and see themselves in a positive light.

"I love the culture, I love our beauty, I love our accents, I love the melanin. I think there's so much I can capture with my paintbrush," Clark said.

The mixed media artist incorporates hair, fabric and jewelry into her pieces for a 3D effect.

"We have different skin complections, different hair textures and there's an endless possibility of different combinations and permutations of what my art could look like when it pertains to black women," Clark explained.

Her work is displayed at Essence magazine's headquarters, Common's Art in Motion school on Chicago's South Side, and she even created a piece for Chance the Rapper's wedding.

Her next project? A tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier this year.

For more information, visit @inspirebytyler on Instagram!
