Be Localish, Support Local

U.S. -- The small businesses we all know and love in our communities are struggling now more than ever. As we face this crisis together, Localish is committed to telling the stories of the small businesses on the frontlines, showcasing the resilience, ingenuity, and compassion of our communities and offering practical ways that local businesses can continue to thrive. That's why we're starting #BeLocalish, to try to find ways to help our local businesses. Next time you order takeout, or take a virtual workout class, or donate to your salon's staff support fund - tag #BeLocalish, and we'll help you spread the word.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
be localish central californiabe localish raleighlocalish central valleycoronavirusbe localish new yorkbe localish houstonbe localish san franciscobe localish philadelphiabe localishbe localish chicagobe localish los angelescovid 19be localish bay areasmall business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 70 inmates at women's prison in Raleigh test positive
Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19
Retired couple's car broken into while they were at Raleigh trail
Woman charged in fiery crash that killed 2 children in Durham
NC Poison Control warns against misuse of cleaning products
Father shoots, kills son during dispute, Fayetteville police say
Woman startled by crowded flight to North Carolina
Show More
The 411: Minimizing screen time during COVID-19
Moore County deputy shoots armed woman during disturbance call
Durham restaurant damaged in explosion reopening Wednesday
Dale Earnhardt race car to be auctioned for coronavirus relief
CA city official resigns after tossing cat during zoom meeting
More TOP STORIES News