Houston Zoo offers virtual behind-the-scenes look at animals

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Zoo is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the staff is still hard at work bringing the animals to you!

Every weekday, they host live keeper chats on Facebook.

People can watch safely from home, and ask questions about their favorite animals.

The Houston Zoo plans to do this every day until they can reopen.

If you want to check out the previous keeper chats or watch live, visit the Houston Zoo's page on Facebook.
