localish

Check out this Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant

CHICAGO -- A Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant in Chicago's Ukrainian Village is continuing to feed those in need! TaKorea Cocina's owner Robert Magiet has provided food for individuals and families since the summer. In turn, the Magiet spearheaded West Town Feeds movement. Its goal is to provide 50 to 100 hot meals a day to neighbors experiencing homelessness. Many surrounding restaurants have collaborated with Magiet to provide meals for free. "Our goal is to continue to provide hot meals for many months, if not years, to come," said Magiet. Last week, Jason Vincent, owner of Giant in Logan Square, donated his food truck for a week to deliver hot foods to the homeless. Magiet and his team offer hot foods Tuesday through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoukrainian villagewest townall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Muralist gives back with his art
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
Recreate famous works of art at home
This art museum encourages you to touch the art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Leaders expect to give 45K vaccine doses at high-throughput events
Vaccine clinics target Raleigh zip code with highest COVID-19 cases in NC
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
Duke doctor leads push to study COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NC
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Show More
Roxboro hospital battles high rate of COVID-related hospitalizations
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
Hillsborough proclaims Jan. 12, 2021, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Day
Durham fire chief says possible COVID-19 exposures not affecting services
More TOP STORIES News