Dana Point couple's love of pancakes turns into a successful line of healthy pancake and waffle mixes

DANA POINT -- After unexpectedly losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, former landscape architect Ambika Mathur rebounded by creating an assortment of rainbow-colored pancakes and waffles mix that's gaining momentum across California and the country.
"Eating healthy can be fun; it can be beautiful, and it can be quick and easy," said 24 year-old Mathur, co-owner of Super Batter based in Dana Point, CA.
One morning, Mathur and business partner James Paul came out with the idea of Super Batter after rummaging their pantry for ingredients to make Paleo Matcha pancakes. Unable to find any, they then turned their search online.
"James is at the table; he's actually Googling it to see if it exists. It doesn't exist at all," said Mathur. "We just looked at each other, and we had no idea what we were getting ourselves into. We're just like, okay, let's start a business."
"I've never started a business like this; we had no real experience with it," said 23 year-old Paul, co-owner of Super Batter. "We've been interested in becoming entrepreneurs, but for some reason, we stuck with this."
For more than a month, Mathur and Paul ate pancakes multiple times a day to discover that perfect recipe with the right ingredients.
"We made it since it didn't exist," Mathur told Localish LA. "Since then, we've gotten to farmers markets; we started off with small grocery stores."
"Being in a farmers market allows you to directly connect with the customer and explain what your product is," explained Paul.
Touted as the first superfood pancake and waffle mix, Super Batter comes in four flavors: blue matcha, hot pink pitaya, brown cacao, and Adaptogen - made out of Lion's mane mushroom, maca root, ashwagandha, and reishi mushroom.
"It cooks just like a normal, unhealthy pancake mix," Mathur explained. "But, it's good for you, and it doesn't taste like it's healthy."
The batter mix is Paleo friendly with no sugar added, and it's also gluten-free.
"We want people to feel good," Paul said. "If our product can bring a little happiness to people's lives, then we are very excited."
Super Batter is sold in more than 50 stores throughout California and also available online.
