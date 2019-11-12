bite size

Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options

Disney Parks has leaned into their culinary skills to provide more plant-based options across their parks. With vegetarian options being a style that Disney Chefs have been using for a long time, listening to request from guests to provide more 100% plant-based options has become a priority. This fall Disney Chefs have rolled out a few new completely 100% plant-based dishes like their cauliflower tacos and potato flautas. Disney Parks will continue to roll out new items into the spring of 2020!



For menu details visit: disney.go.com
