Former KKK Member and Syrian Muslim Refugee Form Inspiring Friendship

LAFEYETTE, Ga. -- "We are so divided now in this country that we've forgot what makes us strong is really reaching out to the other side."

Chris Buckley is a former white supremacist and member of the KKK. Heval Mohamed Kelli is a Muslim refugee from Syria who escaped political violence with his family. While it may seem as if these two people are worlds apart, there's something stronger than hate that bonds them together.


When a mutual friend introduced Heval to Chris in the hopes of helping him leave the KKK, something amazing happened: The two became friends.

