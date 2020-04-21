localish

This prop studio now makes face shields!

Just a few months ago, Monster City Studios in Fresno, CA, was designing pieces for some of the world's most popular amusement parks. Now because of the coronavirus pandemic, they've seen the need to put their skills to good use. Using the equipment they already have, Monster City is now producing face shields and masks for health care workers all over the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoface maskbe localish central californiacoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusfeel goodbe localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Sandy Kenyon explains what he is watching at home and what you should be watching during lockdown
this mom started a movement for kids who are celebrating their birthdays to get a birthday parade in their neighborhood
this newspaperman is going above and beyond to help his elderly customers get the groceries they need
how new parents facing pregnancy and birth are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Furloughed workers can get unemployment, Cooper says
HSAs, FSAs can now be used for over-the-counter products
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of coronavirus
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
Hundreds gather for ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Myrtle Beach, other SC beaches remaining closed
Show More
Butner inmate who escaped because of COVID-19 turns self in
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
COVID-19 survivor: Stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order
Congress, Trump in tentative deal on $500B virus relief bill
Massive line forms at Knightdale surplus chicken sale
More TOP STORIES News