Houston police officer inspires teens to give back

They may be young, but the teenagers involved in Theragood Deeds are proving age doesn't matter when it comes to acts of kindness.From serving lunch to the homeless to visiting seniors in assisted living homes, these teens devote many of their weekends to making a difference in the lives of others.The nonprofit is run by Houston police officer Sheldon Theragood, who wanted to make a difference after getting to know young people in a juvenile detention facility.He started Theragood Deeds with the intention of inspiring teens to make the right choices in life.