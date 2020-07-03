Brother and sister start subscription box to help black-owned businesses

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seth Ellis and his sister, Dr. Simone Ellis, had a simple idea that is now changing lives around the country.

The Houston, Texas siblings realized many people were not aware of the many incredible Black-owned products, businesses, and companies out there. So, they started their own business called Blk Box.

It's a subscription box service that delivers products from Black-owned companies to your door every month.

The family picks the products together and have featured everything from apparel to accessories, to food and skincare.

Simone said, "Every time you open the box, we want you to feel you're getting a brand new gift."
