Here and Now in Downtown LA's Arts District is surviving the pandemic with a little luck and creativity.

LOS ANGELES -- We first visited Sarah Meade, owner of Here and Now, back in March at the start of the initial stay at home order.

After having to quickly pivot her business to a takeout model, she was uncertain of the business' future.

Now, 9 months later, thanks to some government assistance, outdoor dining, and some creativity, Here and Now is still open for business. December is usually the busiest month of the year for Meade and her staff, but with the second stay at home order now in effect, she once again is having to pivot her business.

"That's our busiest month, we do a Christmas pop-up. It's very popular, we go all out," Meade told ABC7. "We were all excited about it. Getting ready, and obviously here we are now back under lockdown trying to salvage what we can of December."

As part of that effort Here and Now is offering a special holiday food menu to-go, and several to-go drink kits including their specialty egg nog, and an Apres-Ski-tini Kit. Special holiday mugs can be added to all the kits as well.

You can call them to place an order for delivery or pick-up or order online at hereandnowdtla.com.

@hereandnowdtla
Here and Now
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, St N
Los Angeles, CA 90013
