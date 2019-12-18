'Lollipop' Wings Soar at Chicago's Landbirds

Landbirds in Chicago has found the solution to messy fingers when eating wings: Asian-inspired, 'lollipop' wings that satisfy both chicken & sports fans alike!

The method has been around for decades. Fried chicken wings - their meat pushed up to one side - doused in a sauce that is simultaneously hot and sweet. At Landbirds, a spartan new wing joint in Logan Square, the fresh, never frozen birds are fried to perfection.


"We take the whole wing and go through the process of Frenching, which is making some cuts and breaks on the bones and sliding the meat down to the other end. Making it a lot easier for people to grab one end of the bone and eat the meat on the other end," said Eddie Lee, who owns Landbirds.

Once fried, they're tossed in one of Lee's homemade sauces, the ingredients for which he's reluctant to share.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Fayetteville detective desperate for kidney donor
4 charged in downtown Durham shooting incidents
State leaders remain at budget standstill
Soldier with kidney disease gets max scores on Army fitness test
UNC police warn of duo stealing credit cards from campus buildings
Sources: Investigators looking into whether NY abduction was staged
Show More
10,000 donations help Toys for Tots spread holiday cheer
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Raleigh hopes to model Durham's affordable housing bond
Russian spy ship 'operating unsafely' off Eastern Seaboard: Coast Guard
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
More TOP STORIES News