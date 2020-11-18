localish

Market on wheels brings fresh produce to Chicago communities in need

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A market on wheels is heading to several neighborhoods on the South and West sides of Chicago, offering affordable produce.

Urban Growers Collective and Brilla have teamed up to relaunch the Fresh Moves program. It's a program that offers fresh produce at an affordable price to communities in need of fresh food.

Laurell Sims, co-founder of Urban Growers Collective, said the relaunch of Fresh Moves was important because people are in more need of fresh fruits and vegetables than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having access to food that really boosts immunity is central to really making sure they stay healthy and are able to combat this virus," Sims said.

The bus will be hitting 15 communities, and it's open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodvegetableall goodfruitlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
Blk Girls Green House creates a community oasis in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 26 COVID-19 cases reported at Durham school
Cooper unveils COVID-19 county map, pushes counties to curb spread
Cherokee, Choctaw ask Congress to deny Lumbee Recognition Act
Wegmans hiring 900 employees for new Triangle stores
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Acting Secretary of Defense makes quick stop at Fort Bragg
Task force supports removing Asheville Confederate monument
Show More
Recent retiree 'still shaking' from $150K lottery win
About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F grade
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Durham Rescue Mission struggling with holiday toy drive
More TOP STORIES News