Hot chocolate bombs are exploding all over the internet and at this New Jersey bakery

CRESSKILL, New Jersey -- At Keremo Cakes, a boutique bakery in Cresskill, New Jersey, business is booming with the sweet and explosive taste of one of their best-selling treats: the hot cocoa bombs.
"With the hot cocoa bombs going viral, we got many requests. Once we saw the demand, we quickly shifted to production mode, we put up an online order form, and then all of a sudden we had lines out the door," said Karolin Cakirdas, owner of Keremo Cakes.
The viral chocolate spheres, which melt the instant hot milk is poured on them, are filled with hot cocoa powder, marshmallows, and decorated depending on the holiday.
The bakery, which specializes in custom-designed cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, and artisan desserts, has adapted its business model to serve its clients amid the pandemic.
With a background in fine arts and graphic design, all three owners Karin Cakirdas, Elizabeth Ohanian, and Karolin Cakirdas have even crowned themselves as Food Network Food War champions.
With time and continuous research, the all-female trio hopes to continue expanding their menu, bringing their clientele the top-notch desserts they are known for.
"The hot cocoa bombs were a huge production and a lot of sleepless nights but as long as it brings joy and comfort to our customers I'm happy with that," said Cakirdas.
