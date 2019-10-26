Photobombing Grandma Captures Hearts In Chicago

This 70+ year-old retiree stays healthy and active patrolling Chicago streets for photobombs!

Andrea Weitzberg's made a name for herself as "The Photobombing Grandma" on Instagram.

"This is a second profession for me. A rebirth, so to speak," Weitzberg said about her photobombing.

She started her Instagram account about seven years ago.

Weitzberg said the practice energizes her and introduces her to new friends.

"Right now, I'm just having fun with what I'm doing," she said. "I bring them joy, they give it right back."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Interim ECU chancellor resigns after photos with students at bar surface
Amber Alert issued for Va. teen believed to be with 33-year-old
Meet the Nash Co. woman who helped solve the Deborah Deans case
Raleigh apartment fire leaves family of 6 without home
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
Two charged after fight at Pittsboro protest
VIDEO: Frightening moment as window washer left dangling
Show More
Cooper orders flags at half-staff for WWII hero whose remains come home
Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station
Arrest made after Apex teen reports lewd video she got on social media
Raleigh teen cancer survivor shows off haunted house fundraiser
Arkansas hunter dies after being attacked by deer he thought was dead
More TOP STORIES News