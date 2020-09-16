abc13 plus east end

Postman uses trash and old items to create unique folk art exhibit in East End

HOUSTON, Texas -- Back in 1956, postman Jeff McKissack started to create The Orange Show in Houston, Texas.

The idea behind the project was to honor his favorite fruit - the orange! He believed the magical citrus promoted longevity.

For more than 20 years, McKissack would search around the Houston area for anything to use in his project including tiles, old wagon wheels, tossed building materials from construction sites, metal fencing, and items collected from antique shops.

He used anything and everything to convert a piece of property across the street from his home, into a historical piece of folk art that's well known to Houstonians today.

The Orange Show's structure is starting to feel the effects of extreme weather conditions in Houston, so they're hoping people can contribute to help persevere the property for future generations to enjoy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonartsocietyabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
You won't find a music collection like this anywhere else!
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC braces for all-day rain from Tropical Depression Sally
Parents frustrated with WCPSS lack of reopening decision
Stretching your money during COVID-19
American Red Cross deploys volunteers for Sally relief efforts
Lt. Gov. Forest wants schools open, and thinks voters do too
2 injured in separate shootings in Spring Lake
LATEST: Wake Co. suspends drive-thru testing at Sunnybrook Building
Show More
Search warrant reveals new information in Andy Banks' disappearance
At least 1 dead in crash on I-40 near RDU
Spike in mortgage delinquencies worries housing advocates
3 arrested in connection to fatal shooting near Durham Cook Out
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
More TOP STORIES News