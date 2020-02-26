Chocolate in a Burger? This Is How It Tastes...

Do great things always taste great together?
Myke's Café in Pacoima puts that ideaTo the test with their SnickerBurger.
"It's kind of crazy, my brother actually said, hey you got to try this hamburger, I made it with Snickers inside of it," Owner Rafael Andrade describes.
Chocolate in a burger? "I'm a huge chocolate fan so I was kind of weary about it, and once you bite into it, it's an explosion of well balanced flavors", local teacher Claudio Estrade explains.
Customers consider Myke's Cafe to be a hidden gem in Pacoima located at 13171 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331.
"There was nothing like this, here, and not only that, I wanted to introduce something from what iHop of Denny's was doing", Andrade explains.
Myke's Cafe offers Menudo on the weekend and pancackes. But the true standout of the menu is the SnickerBurger.
The flavor combination of green apple, bacon, chedar cheese, and honey habanero aioli compliment the SnickerBurger perfectly!
"So just give it a try, the worst thing you can say is that you didn't like it, but it's a wonderful balance of flavors all in one bite," Estrade describes. Visit Myke's Cafe for more info.
