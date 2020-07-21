localish

East Palo Alto Academy teachers fundraise $100K for struggling families during COVID-19

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected families across the country, and when teachers at East Palo Alto Academy started hearing about the economic hardships students and their families were experiencing, they knew they needed to help. So, teacher Caren McDonald decided to start the #bulldogbuzzcut campaign.

"What is we do a campaign to raise money. We do a Bulldog buzz cut challenge and we can then help our students," said Amika Guillaume, principal at East Palo Alto Academy.

To make the challenge interesting, a staff member would buzz cut their hair when a certain amount of money was raised. The goal was to raise $40,000 by the end of May.

The campaign reached $100,000, but the school wants to keep raising more money. The donations are already going to help students and their families.

"We have helped kids pay their college registration. We know for a fact we have helped some kids stay in their homes and we have definitely fed a lot of families," said Guillaume.

To contribute to the East Palo Alto Academy #bulldogbuzzcut challenge, visit the school's donation page.
