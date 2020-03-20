Teen creates lifelike dolls by hand

Reborn dolls are painted by artists to resemble realistic, lifelike, human infants. The dolls are collectible items, used for movie and TV props or help women overcome the trauma of losing a child.

Natalia Nowakowski began painting dolls when she was just 12-years-old. She spends up to 70 hours and 100 layers of paint on each doll, bringing it to life!

"I remember from my earliest years just taking a pencil or crayons and just drawing," Nowakowski said.

She starts with an unpainted baby kit and paints all the details you would see on a real baby, from veins, baby ache, or scratches.

"They are created by artists who put their heart and soul into these masterpieces," she said.

Nowakowski said she can even make custom made dolls where you can choose the hair and eye color, and the intensity of panting they would like. She said a typical baby has around 80 to 100 layer of paint, and spends roughly 70 hours creating each doll.

For more on Natalia's work, visit her Facebook page RebornOB.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 137 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Trump announces payment deferral option for federal student loans
Most renters won't receive protections under Trump proposal
Wrightsville Beach closes beach access to prevent COVID-19 spread
A virtual message for Kabbalat Shabbat as many services are canceled
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Show More
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in bonuses
Sen. Burr under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Family gathers to celebrate 99th birthday outside facility window
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
More TOP STORIES News