Meet the 15-year-old with autism known as the 'soap making boss'

Sophia Miniel is known as the "Soap Making Boss."

The 15-year-old from Alvin, Texas, has autism and is the best at creating sweet-smelling creations for Texas Made Soap.

In 2018, Sophia asked her mom to make her own soap, and they started with her favorite scent - coffee!

Within a year, the family was selling the soaps at craft fairs. Now, they're a favorite in the community! Sophia's family says this business has not only brought her smile back, but it also brought them closer together and they're excited to help the entire country smell good!
