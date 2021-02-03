localish

Buy your friend a beer from anywhere with this app

PHILADELPHIA -- With the ban on indoor dining coming and going, it's been that friends like Ryan Perri and Nick Mingone could sit in a bar and have a drink.

The pair are trying to revolutionize how friends can celebrate together with an app called BruYou.


BruYou is an app designed by four friends from the Philadelphia area. It shouldn't come as a shock the guys thought it up sitting in a bar.


The idea is to be able to buy your friend a drink without actually being at the bar with them and allow for a contact-free purchase. Kildare's Irish Pub in West Chester is one of the first bars to partner with the new app.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Mt. Laurel cop gets new 'partner' in adorable rescue puppy
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
Philly designer creates first yarn vending machine in the country!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Urgent care reporting backlog inflates new cases to 12,079
Armed suspect shot, killed by SBI agent after 18-hour standoff
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
Duke study shows 'minimal' COVID-19 spread at day camps
Walgreens to expand COVID-19 vaccination in NC stores
Duke experts advise vigilance, masks as coronavirus mutates
Man fleeing traffic stop shot by Rocky Mount officers
Show More
How Raleigh Water customers can avoid water shutoff
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur video
Myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
More TOP STORIES News