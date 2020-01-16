This artist paints amazing portraits out of coffee

An Oakland man is using an unlikely medium to create life-like works of art that are getting the attention of big names such as Richard Branson. Jarold Cadion has had a love affair with coffee for as long as he can remember. But it wasn't until he was living in New York City commuting to a job that wasn't his calling when he realized his life needed changing. From there, Jarold decided to move back to the Bay Area to pursue art full-time and perfect his coffee paintings.
celebritypaintingcoffee
