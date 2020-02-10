Are you up for the Five-Alarm Fire Burger Challenge?

The tiny red barn with big 'ole burgers makes The Little Bitty Burger Barn one of Houston's favorite neighborhood burger shacks.

Customers with courage, try and finish what is known as the hottest burger in Texas. The infamous burger is topped with sliced jalapenos, grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, a secret Nitro sauce and served on a jalapeno and cheddar-infused bun.

People who are willing to try it have to sign a waiver before the challenge. It's recommended you wear gloves and a plastic fireman's hat.

Oh, and no dairy products can be used until after the challenge has been completed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoneating contestfoodrestaurantburgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
Family seeks answers in Angier hit-and-run death
Woman faces federal charges in Fayetteville VA hospital shooting
'Dynamic left turn' coming to 2 Triangle intersections
Wake County holds first public meeting on rising property taxes
Durham spends millions per year trucking waste to landfills
Dozens of sharks cluster off the Carolina coast
Show More
Ron Rivera set to hire first black female coach in NFL history
Delta Airlines helps reunite girl with 'daddy doll'
Triangle gas prices taking a plunge
Warm Tuesday Ahead
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
More TOP STORIES News