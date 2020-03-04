Stylish Pooch is adding swag to your dog's wag

It's time to add some swag to your dog's wag!

Stylish Pooch is a mobile dog grooming service in Philadelphia, Pa, which comes to you to give your dog a fresh look that is sure to grab eyes.


The owner, Rahanna Gray is known for the outrageous cuts and colors she does for her four-legged clients. She does everything from mohawks to rainbow-colored dogs to animal prints.



Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming | Instagram | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadogspetsanimalslocalishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus is no cause for panic, Wake Co. leaders say
NC Super Tuesday Election Results
Brawl postpones NC high school basketball playoff game
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Wake County novel coronavirus patient traveled through RDU
Show More
Local Red Cross employee heading to Tennessee after deadly tornadoes
'Season of yellow' returns in North Carolina
The 411: Skullbreaker challenge targets teens
Man dies from shooting at Garner apartment complex: Police
Cooper, Forest set up November showdown for governor
More TOP STORIES News