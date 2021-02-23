Tweet sparks generosity that becomes Helping Hands

"My focus during the pandemic has been keeping people off the streets, it's been providing them with the help they need," said Parhm.
Food, basic toiletries, clothing and helping the homeless is part of Helping Hands' mission. They also host community events.
"Every community needs someone that's willing to help when we can't help ourselves," said Leslie Frison, a Los Angeles resident.
Because her nonprofit relies heavily on donations, Parhm said the pandemic has been tough because people aren't able to donate as much. However, she recently started selling sweatshirts where she said 100 percent of the proceeds goes back to her nonprofit.