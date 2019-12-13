Unicorn-themed dessert bar serving up magical treats in Houston

This magical dessert bar in Houston is all about the unicorn! From light-up unicorn lemonade to decadent unicorn milkshakes, this popular eatery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

"Our whole theme is around the unicorn. The store is full of unicorns everywhere. It's about pink, purple, turquoise. It's everything unicorn. The desserts are all unicorn. Shakes, lemonades, rainbow cakes, cake pops, donuts, cupcakes, lava cake, pink hot chocolate. All desserts are pretty in pink, gold, pastel colors," owner Usman Babar told ABC13.


Join community journalist Chaz Miller and his family as they show you why this whimsical wonderland is worth the wait!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfooddessertscakeice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Western Boulevard closed for hours after crash
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Near freezing temps as rain moves in Friday
Ordering pizza? Scammers targeting your favorite pizza place
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Show More
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
SBI Investigation underway at Johnston County home
Cat freed after getting head stuck in Chef Boyardee can
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
Shop early! Christmas tree shortage means surging prices
More TOP STORIES News