Whole Smoked Alligator Is Snappin' in Chicago

Four-foot seasoned alligators stuffed with chicken thighs and smoked? We'll bite!

Chef Brian Jupiter shows us how he does it at Frontier in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Frontier is known for their whole-animal wild game service.

"It's quite a spectacle once the alligator does get the restaurant floor," Jupiter said. "Phones are out, people are in somewhat of an awe."

Jupiter said Chicago residents and visitors looking for an adventurous, unique experience should stop by his restaurant.

"If you're looking for fun, come to Frontier," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh elementary teacher charged with child sex crimes
New sexual misconduct charges filed against former band teacher
Snow on Halloween? It's possible, but not at all likely
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
$13K worth of leather coats stolen from Harley-Davidson store
New survey reveals prevalence of sexual assault at UNC
Show More
The 411: Explosion at energy facility sends roof flying
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Officer who survived cancer set to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro
WCPSS praises teen who uncovered classmates' racist group chat
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
More TOP STORIES News