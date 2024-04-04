Relative of Fayetteville Blake Deven last seen in 2022 discovered missing since 2019

In a startling revelation, Fayetteville Police said that as the search for a missing teenager unfolds, one of his relatives may also be missing.

In a startling revelation, Fayetteville Police said that as the search for a missing teenager unfolds, one of his relatives may also be missing.

In a startling revelation, Fayetteville Police said that as the search for a missing teenager unfolds, one of his relatives may also be missing.

In a startling revelation, Fayetteville Police said that as the search for a missing teenager unfolds, one of his relatives may also be missing.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a startling revelation, Fayetteville Police said Thursday that as the search for a missing teenager unfolds, one of his relatives may also be missing.

The stunning update came amid the investigation into the disappearance of Blake Julian Trenton Deven, now 17, who was last seen in 2022. FPD said Thursday that London Deven, now 27, was last seen in 2019 in Fayetteville.

Police said they were able to "independently confirm" that London hasn't been seen since, and that the most recent photo of her was from around 2007 when she would have been about 12 years old.

Though Blake Deven hasn't been seen in two years, police only recently learned about his disappearance while speaking to his family about a separate investigation. In addition, the latest picture of him is from 2012 when he would've been around 5 years old.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for Blake. On Thursday, the FBI added a poster of Blake to its missing persons site.

Detectives and Special Agents have several leads and have conducted interviews in the case.

On March 27, FPD's Homicide Unit, and the FBI searched three locations in Fayetteville as part of the expanding investigation to find Blake.

ALSO SEE: Fayetteville teen reported missing years after he was last seen, police make public plea

Investigators say the Fayetteville Blake Deven hasn't been seen since 2022 and his family just recently notified them about his disappearance.

Anyone with information to locate Blake Deven or London Deven should contact the FBI at (800) CALL FBI or the Fayetteville Police Department tipline at (910) 578-2697.