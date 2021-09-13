america strong

Durham mom fights through long COVID, starts her own business to spend more time with family

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You might think someone like Robin Featherstone would not be so positive or strong especially after what's she gone through.

She caught COVID-19 early on while working as Shaw University's Director of Activities.

Even today she still battles the after effects as a so-called "long-hauler."

"I know most people would not want to say that a pandemic has improved them but it improved me," she said. "I'm more aware of my health. I'm more aware of where I go and what I do. I'm more aware of people around me. I respect people's space more now more."

Robin quit the job with Shaw and started her own educating consulting business.

She said it freed her up to spend more time with her children, including her older son Zachariah who caught the virus as well.

"I thank God every day that I'm here and sometimes when I'm by myself I get a little emotional," Robin previously told ABC11.

Her 11-year-old son Jayce just went back to school in Durham in-person for the first time in 18 months and she wants to be there for his soccer games.

"I'm just taking more time for my family and taking time for things I want to do," said Robin, who dragged her husband to Graceland in Memphis in the last couple of weeks. "It's funny because I call myself weak. I don't think I'm strong, I have crying moments."

Robin said she's found the toughness in the ups and downs and persevered.

"It's going to be hard when you step out on faith and you step into the unknowns," she said.
