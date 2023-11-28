Cumberland County man snags $1 million scratch-off win

SPRING LAKE, N.C. -- David Knight of Spring Lake took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won $1 million.

Knight bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Circle K on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and was told he could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 million.

One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.