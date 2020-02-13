Man charged in fatal shooting at Carolina Open Air Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies arrested a man accused of shooting another man during a fight at the Carolina Open Air Market on Wednesday night.

According to a release from Wake County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez is charged with killing 31-year-old Joseph Brooks Lee.

Deputies received a call about a fight between two men that turned violent along the outside the store just before 9 p.m.

During the fight, deputies said Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Lee in the abdomen.

Lee was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After a 12-hour manhunt and multiple interviews, investigators arrested Rodriguez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighfatal shootingshootingman shotwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News