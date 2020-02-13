Man charged in fatal shooting at Carolina Open Air Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies arrested a man accused of shooting another man during a fight at the Carolina Open Air Market on Wednesday night.According to a release from Wake County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez is charged with killing 31-year-old Joseph Brooks Lee.Deputies received a call about a fight between two men that turned violent along the outside the store just before 9 p.m.During the fight, deputies said Rodriguez pulled out a gun and shot Lee in the abdomen.Lee was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.After a 12-hour manhunt and multiple interviews, investigators arrested Rodriguez.