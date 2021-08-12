Country Star Luke Combs stepped in earlier this week to help a fellow former App State student buy the items on her Classroom Wish List.
Kelly Kirk is a kindergarten teacher at Wakefield Elementary School and set up an Amazon Wish List to help get supplies for her classroom, including markers, scissors and a dry erase board.
She reached out to Luke Combs on Twitter and said: "I wanted to reach out and see if you wanted to support an Appalachian Alumni with her teacher Amazon wishlist! I teach kindergarten in NC and could use some help with #clearthelist."
Combs, who attended Appalachian State University, responded: "Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS!"
"Thank you, kind sir," the Wake County Public Schools System account tweeted back.
Country music star Luke Combs pays off Amazon Classroom Wish List for Wakefield kindergarten teacher
TOP STORIES
Show More