Country music star Luke Combs pays off Amazon Classroom Wish List for Wakefield kindergarten teacher

Country Star Luke Combs stepped in earlier this week to help a fellow former App State student buy the items on her Classroom Wish List. Kelly Kirk is a kindergarten teacher at Wakefield Elementary School and set up an Amazon Wish List to help get supplies for her classroom, including markers, scissors and a dry erase board.She reached out to Luke Combs on Twitter and said: "I wanted to reach out and see if you wanted to support an Appalachian Alumni with her teacher Amazon wishlist! I teach kindergarten in NC and could use some help with #clearthelist."Combs, who attended Appalachian State University, responded: "Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS!""Thank you, kind sir," the Wake County Public Schools System account tweeted back.