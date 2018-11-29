Middle school classmates mourn death of Lumberton 13-year-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Classmates of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar plan to hold a moment of silence in her honor as they start school Thursday morning.

ROBESON CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
Lumberton Junior High School students returned to school Thursday for the first time since finding out one of their classmates was killed.

Now, the FBI continues to search for the killer, leaving a community on edge.

Investigators said Wednesday what everyone had feared: the search for Hania Aguilar, 13, was now being treated as a homicide investigation.

"We are absolutely devastated. I wish we had a different outcome for Hania's family, for the community, and for the hundreds of law enforcement officers and searchers who put everything they had into finding her alive," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said in a news conference Wednesday.

Aguilar was kidnapped from her home on Nov. 5. After weeks of searching, investigators found a body on Wire Grass Road, about 5.5 miles from Lumberton Junior High School.

Investigators found the body while following a lead in Aguilar's disappearance. The body is at the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and official identification.

Robeson County School District plans to provide grief counselors for students dealing with these devastating developments.

Wednesday, the FBI urged people to stop spreading rumors about the investigation. Agents said nobody has confessed to killing Aguilar and there is no person of interest in custody for the crime.

The FBI said there is still a $30,000 reward available to anyone who has information about who kidnapped and killed Aguilar. Call the FBI tip line at (910) 272-5871 if you can help.

RELATED STORIES:
Residentes en Lumberton están tristes sobre la muerte de Hania Aguilar
FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
Hania Aguilar's family preparing to spend Thanksgiving with the teen missing
Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks
Timeline: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar's disappearance
FBI asks deer hunters to check video devices in search for Hania Aguilar
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertpublic schoolstudentsmurderkidnappingLumbertonNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake County man accused of 'upskirting' charged in another case
NC Senate passes Voter ID bill, moves on to House
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Show More
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Rutherford County teen found safe in Oklahoma; suspect arrested
Toy drive underway for victims of Hurricane Florence
Tar Heel football field considered best in the country
More News