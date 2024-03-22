NC man accused of kidnaping 1-year-old, 4-year-old from hotel in custody after chase, crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday evening after he was accused of kidnapping two children from a hotel.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, officers responded to calls about an alleged kidnapping of a one-year-old and four-year-old at the Econo Lodge in Lumberton. Detectives were then able to gather information on the location of the suspect's vehicle and contacted the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the FBI.

While taking steps to possibly issue an Amber Alert, police said NCSHP troopers spotted the suspect's vehicle. As Johnston County deputies and troopers attempted to stop the driver, he crashed along I-440 in Johnston County.

The suspect was taken into custody and the children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police say.

The man's identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.