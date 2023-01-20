SF's Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Lunar New Year with vibrant 'Rabbit on Parade'

This public art project highlights rabbit statues created by local artists as part of this year's Lunar New Year celebrations.

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third year in a row, San Francisco's Chinese Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the public art project, Rabbit on Parade. Rabbit statues, created by local artists, are on display around San Francisco starting Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The event was first organized during the pandemic.

"We actually had one year that we didn't have the parade at all," Chinese Chamber of Commerce Board Member Tony Lau explains. "We still want to celebrate Chinese New Year during the pandemic, that's the reason why we have this event."

The statues reflect upon the culture, people, and traditions surrounding Lunar New Year.

"We want to bring families together. We want to bring the community together, that's the reason why were doing it," Lau adds.

After removed from display, the statues will be auctioned off to raise money for local community nonprofits.

"We want to get it bigger and bigger. We want to do more. The more we can do, the more proceeds we can get and we can donate," Lau shares. "It's giving back to the community."

For more information on San Francisco's Lunar New Year celebration, visit here.