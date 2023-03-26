LUNGe Forward run raises money to fight lung cancer

A Saturday morning rain couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of participants in the LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration in Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Saturday morning rain couldn't dampen the enthusiasm of participants in the LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Celebration in Cary. Participants waited for the showers to ease up before setting out from the Koka Booth Amphitheater parking lot.

"To see lung cancer survivors and their families out here, our sponsors, all the area hospitals? I mean, you can't help but be excited and energized by this group," said Paige Humble of the Lung Cancer Initiative.

Judy Noble is one of those survivors.

"It's rough. I've had a hard time," she said. "I never had a support system because I lived in a bubble for so long, and the first time I popped my bubble was with Lung Cancer Initiative. And here I am today. I'm living my best life, every single day, and I'm loving it."

Organizers posted reports that detail their work online, and they're motivated by the knowledge that 80% of the people diagnosed with lung cancer die within five years of diagnosis.

"Our goal this year is to raise $140,000 and we're well on our way," Humble said. And I'll say this event, from the beginning, has raised more than $2 million to fund lung cancer research and education right here in our community."

"Give us some money. Lung Cancer Initiative North Carolina, we need your money, we need to fight, we need to keep going because this is what we need to do." said Noble, turning to show the camera the word SURVIVOR on the back of her shirt. "We need to be survivors, and I'm a survivor."

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of LUNGe Forward. You can donate here.