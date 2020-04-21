Weather

2020 Lyrid meteor shower: How to watch the sky spectacle

This year, you can celebrate Earth Month under the stars in your own back yard as you watch the Lyrid meteor shower, which will peak on the evening of April 21.

The sky will be very dark since the peak falls on a moonless night, according to AccuWeather. You can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour, and the best time to see the shower is after midnight.

While the peak is expected on Tuesday evening, you might be able to catch a glimpse of a shooting star any time between April 20 and April 23.

MORE ABOUT THE METEOR SHOWER

The debris field that makes up the Lyrids originates from the Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the sun once every 415 years.

The shower was first observed in 687 B.C., according to AccuWeather, which makes it one of the oldest meteor showers on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearth dayaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 outbreak
Hundreds gather for ReOpen NC protest in Raleigh
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Butner inmate who escaped because of COVID-19 turns self in
McDonald's gives free meals to first responders, healthcare workers
COVID-19 survivor: Stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Show More
Massive line forms at Knightdale surplus chicken sale
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
NC COVID-19 survivor gets hero's welcome home
Pandemic not slowing down Hillsborough farm thanks to app
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News