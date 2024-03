Macs Speed Shop to open first location in Triangle

Charlotte-based barbecue chain Macs Speed Shop plans to open its new Raleigh location next week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of North Carolina's biggest barbecue brands is opening its first location in the Triangle.

The restaurant will replace the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue.

Raleigh will be the 9th Macs Speed Shop location to open in the state.

The grand opening will be held on Thursday, March 28.