'Because of you': Raleigh bakery on brink of closing 'so grateful' for outpour of support

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a whirlwind few days for Shanae Bryant, the owner of Madame B's Bakery. She was on the brink of shutting her business' doors until the community came to the rescue.

The constant sound of the door chime has been music to her ears. Since our first report, there has been a constant flow of customers and ABC11 witnessed that community support first-hand Thursday.

"We need to make sure she doesn't close," said Norma Stokes, who brought a friend with her for her second visit to the bakery this week. "We had gone to lunch and we decided we didn't want to have our dessert there. I told her how good the key lime cake was."

According to Wake County Economic Development, small businesses are the backbone of the economy. In Raleigh, they make up 83% of the business community, but only 15% are owned by minorities.

"I was like we've got to help her out. Black businesses are far and few in between. It resonated with me because I'm a Black business owner. I'm sitting back like, wow it could be me," said DeWhit Facility Services owner Charles Epps, who donated $500 to the bakery. "She's a Durham girl. We've got to back her."

Social media influencer Roger Kornegay of Raleigh Foodtrap has committed to running the bakery's digital platforms for the next 30 days in hopes of growing her following and introducing Bryant to the power of social media.

"She's in an amazing location. Thousands of people are driving by here every day. We understand that the billboard is no longer on the side of the road. it's on our cellphone," said Kornegay.

An emotional Bryant embraced Kornegay and shared words of gratitude for all of you who helped her small business in a big way.

"I am so grateful. I wasn't expecting the outpouring of love, support and encouragement. People coming in to give us words of encouragement. That's been touching," said Bryant. "I'm just grateful that we didn't get to the 31st. We got 16 days prior. We're saving it because of you guys."

Madame B's Bakery is at 4701 Atlantic Ave Suite 105 in Raleigh.