Rep. Madison Cawthorn calls the GOP 'leaderless' and says he supports 'full investigation' of Capitol riot

The article is drawing support from more than 200 Democratic lawmakers, including the longtime congresswoman from Charlotte, Alma Adams.
"This is just so egregious what happened," Adams told ABC11. "Members of Congress, our staff, we all could have been killed. I would hope that we never have another person like Donald Trump to try to run for office and to serve."
The effort to impeach comes just a year after Senate Republicans acquitted President Trump of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress, two Articles of Impeachment which passed the House last January. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican in either chamber to vote alongside Democrats incensed at the President's foreign policy conduct with Ukraine.
"I believe my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been just as embarrassed as I have been, but they've been too embarrassed to say they're embarrassed," Adams said.
Indeed, North Carolina Republicans have been outspoken - at least in public - in support of President Trump and his claims that he won the 2020 election, despite some saying otherwise in private.
Madison Cawthorn, the freshman GOP congressman from outside Asheville, was among those who actually spoke at the January 6 rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol.
In an interview Monday, Cawthorn expressed outrage and regret about what transpired but said he won't support impeachment.
"I think we all have a lesson to learn," Cawthorn said. "As the Bible says, 'A rudder can move a ship, your tongue can affect great change.' I was telling that crowd, 'I'm going to fight for you. Your voice is being heard. I'm going to affect change on your behalf.'"
Cawthorn, just 25 years old, is the youngest member of Congress and has quickly gained national prominence as a potential future leader of the party.
"We've slid back our movement years and years. We've lost years of progress. It's a sad state of affairs," Cawthorn said. "The Republican Party is leaderless right now. It's very fluid trying to figure out what it is. My heart hurts for where the country is at just to see people with American flags and Trump flags, people who normally I associate with, storming our Capitol. It's sickening and infuriating."
Though he thinks the majority of Wednesday's crowd was "peaceful," Cawthorn still blasted the violent mob as "weak-minded and pathetic" and that "they lacked the self-discipline to check their own and anger and rage."
As for Trump, whom Cawthorn has supported, the Congressman said he doesn't think Trump's words would meet a legal standard of incitement, though he admits he's unsure of the standards for impeachment's clause of high crimes and misdemeanors.
"I think when the president said we're going to march down to the Capitol and I'm going to march with you that was a major mistake. He never should've directed that crowd toward the Capitol," Cawthorn said. "The bad outcome was destined at that point."