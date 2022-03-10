Politics

Rep. Madison Cawthorn tells supporters Ukraine president is a 'thug'

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn is once again under fire from both sides of the aisle.

Video surfaced Thursday of the Congressman calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug."

The video was recorded Sunday at an event in Buncombe County. Cawthorn's comments run counter to what most of his colleagues--both Republican and Democrat--have said about Zelensky.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina specifically called what Cawthorn said part of "Putin's deranged propaganda."



ABC11 reached out to Cawthorn's office for comment. We were directed to the following tweet from the Congressman.



This latest controversy for Cawthorn comes just a day after he was pulled over and cited for driving without a license. It's the third time in five months he's been given a traffic violation.
