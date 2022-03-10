Rep. Madison Cawthorn tells supporters Ukraine president is a 'thug'

Video surfaced Thursday of the Congressman calling Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug."
The video was recorded Sunday at an event in Buncombe County. Cawthorn's comments run counter to what most of his colleagues--both Republican and Democrat--have said about Zelensky.
Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina specifically called what Cawthorn said part of "Putin's deranged propaganda."
Putin's deranged propaganda revolves around convincing the world that President Zelensky is a "thug" and the Ukrainian government is "evil." Thankfully, the vast majority of Americans and nearly every single member of Congress are united in support of Ukraine's fight for freedom.— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 10, 2022
ABC11 reached out to Cawthorn's office for comment. We were directed to the following tweet from the Congressman.
The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting.— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 10, 2022
But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America.
I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.
Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation.
This latest controversy for Cawthorn comes just a day after he was pulled over and cited for driving without a license. It's the third time in five months he's been given a traffic violation.